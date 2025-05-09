Friday, May 09, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.38% at 823.75 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd shed 5.47%, Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 4.15% and DLF Ltd slipped 3.56%. The Nifty Realty index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.84% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.10% to close at 24008 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.10% to close at 79454.47 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC practice

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC practice

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

Market tumbles as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; Nifty settles below 24,050

Market tumbles as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; Nifty settles below 24,050

K.P.R. Mill rallies as Q4 PAT inches up 1% QoQ to Rs 205 crore

K.P.R. Mill rallies as Q4 PAT inches up 1% QoQ to Rs 205 crore

Kirloskar Ferrous rises as Q4 PAT spurts 417% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous rises as Q4 PAT spurts 417% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon