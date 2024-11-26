Business Standard
Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nov 26 2024

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,205, a premium of 10.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,194.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 27.40 points or 0.11% to 24,194.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.01% to 15.31.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

