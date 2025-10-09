Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX slipped 1.86% to 10.12.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,280, a premium of 98.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,181.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.86% to 10.12.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Tata Motors were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets surge to record highs

Japanese markets surge to record highs

Asian shares end mostly higher, China benchmark surge 1.32%

Asian shares end mostly higher, China benchmark surge 1.32%

Nifty closes above 25,150 mark; metal shares climb

Nifty closes above 25,150 mark; metal shares climb

Lupin gains on launch of strategic partnership program for long-acting injectable platform

Lupin gains on launch of strategic partnership program for long-acting injectable platform

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

Lupin launches partnership program to expand reach of its PrecisionSphere platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon