Japanese markets surge to record highs

Japanese markets surge to record highs

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets soared to reach new record highs as the yen held steady after touching its weakest level against the dollar since February.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.77 percent to 48,580.44, with tech stocks leading the way. The broader Topix index settled 0.68 percent higher at 3,257.77.

Tech investor SoftBank Group soared 11.4 percent and robot manufacturer Yaskawa Electric climbed 9.5 percent after the formed announced a deal to the robotics division of Swiss engineering firm ABB.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

