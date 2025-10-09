Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin gains on launch of strategic partnership program for long-acting injectable platform

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Lupin advanced 2.66% to Rs 1,956.30 after the company announced the launch of a strategic partnership program to expand the reach of PrecisionSpher, a long-acting injectable (LAI) drug delivery platform developed by its subsidiary Nanomi B.V.

This move comes after the recent U.S. FDA approval of the first commercial product developed using the PrecisionSphere platform, which is now ready for market deployment.

Lupin said the partnership program is designed to foster collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles, whether in development or already on the market, especially those that could benefit from longer-acting formulations.

PrecisionSphere addresses key compliance issues that lead pharmaceutical companies to lose millions in revenue and experience failed treatment results. Unlike conventional LAI technologies that produce variable particle sizes, this platform allows pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medicines with consistent particle size, shape, and biological properties, leading to improved injectability. It also enables optimized drug levelsthe release of consistent drug concentrations throughout the treatment, ranging from weeks to months.

 

For patients, reduced injection frequency enhances convenience and may lead to greater compliance and potentially better treatment outcomes. For healthcare professionals, this technology would make it possible to control the delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose during treatment.

Dr Fabrice Egros, president corporate development, Lupin, said, With the validation of PrecisionSphere's capabilities and our proven track record of executing several key strategic partnerships each year, we are ready to expand patient access to advanced LAI treatments through new global strategic collaborations. Our extensive in-house and successful alliance management capabilities will serve as a strategic advantage, as partners strive to deliver innovative LAI solutions to patients at an accelerated pace.

Dr. Shahin Fesharaki, chief scientific officer, Lupin, said, PrecisionSphere reflects our commitment to innovation and leverages our regulatory expertise, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and flexible collaboration models to lower entry barriers for developing LAIs. This allows partners to efficiently bring advanced LAIs to market across various therapeutic areas and potentially extend the patent life of their products.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

