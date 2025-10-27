Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 107.65 croreNet profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company declined 2.68% to Rs 48.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 107.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales107.65104.48 3 OPM %63.1464.90 -PBDT67.8367.45 1 PBT66.0566.27 0 NP48.7150.05 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content