Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 97.98 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 12.96% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 97.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.9884.90 15 OPM %63.8767.40 -PBDT61.3651.84 18 PBT59.5151.33 16 NP45.2540.06 13
