Nifty September futures trade at premium

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 1.35 points or 0.01% to 25,940.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.08% to 13.36.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,956, a premium of 15.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,940.40 in the cash market.