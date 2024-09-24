Business Standard
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 3.08% to 13.36.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,956, a premium of 15.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,940.40 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 1.35 points or 0.01% to 25,940.40.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.08% to 13.36.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

