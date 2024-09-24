Business Standard
Japan's Nikkei ends 0.57% higher

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets ended higher as traders returned from a holiday. The Nikkei average rose 0.57 percent to 37,940.59 as BoJ Governor's cautious comments on inflation dampened speculation of an October rate hike. The broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,656.73.
Japan's factory activity shrank more than expected in September, but further expansion in the service sector supported overall business momentum, a survey showed today.
Japan's private sector growth softened in September as manufacturing output fell back into the contraction territory, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.
The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index fell to 52.5 in September from 52.9 in the prior month.
 
The services activity growth strengthened to a five-month high in September, while manufacturing output contracted for the second time in three months.
The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.9 from 53.7 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the factory PMI slid to 49.6 from 49.8 a month ago
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

