Japan's Nikkei ends 0.57% higher

Japan's factory activity shrank more than expected in September, but further expansion in the service sector supported overall business momentum, a survey showed today.

Japan's private sector growth softened in September as manufacturing output fell back into the contraction territory, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index fell to 52.5 in September from 52.9 in the prior month.

Japanese markets ended higher as traders returned from a holiday. The Nikkei average rose 0.57 percent to 37,940.59 as BoJ Governor's cautious comments on inflation dampened speculation of an October rate hike. The broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,656.73.