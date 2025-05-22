Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 708.85 points or 0.89% to 80,871.92. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 233.45 points or 0.94% to 24,578.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.29%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,714 shares rose and 1,711 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Grasim Industries(down 1.19%), ITC(down 1.67%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (down 0.96%), Astra Microwave Products(up 0.35%), Barbeque-Nation Hospitality(up 0.24%), Clean Science and Technology(up 0.57%), Container Corporation of India(up 0.30%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 0.38%), Emcure Pharmaceuticals(up 0.21%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)(up 0.58%), GMR Airports (up 0.05%), Goodluck India(down 1.18%), Greenpanel Industries(down 1.99%), Gujarat State Petronet(down 1.82%), Honasa Consumer(up 0.46%), Metro Brands(up 0.39%) and MTAR Technologies(up 0.68%) will declare their result later today.
Buzzing index:
The Nifty FMCG index declined 1.31% to 55,673.45. The index advanced 0.37% in the past trading session.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 5.41%), Emami (down 2.8%), Marico (down 1.59%), Nestle India (down 1.52%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.37%), ITC (down 1.22%), Britannia Industries (down 0.78%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.71%), United Breweries (down 0.68%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.54%) declined.
Colgate Palmolive (India) declined 5.41% after the companys standalone net profit fell 6.5% to Rs 355 crore on 1.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,452.02 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Stock in Spotlight:
Rail Vikas Nigam shed 0.28%. The company reported 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
