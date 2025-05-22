Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee eased marginally today as local stocks fell. Yesterday, local stock markets edged up and the US dollar index also saw lax moves after sliding under 100 mark. This supported the INR broadly but major gains were absent for the local currency. INR gave up 86.60 per US dollar mark in early moves and currently quotes at 86.66, down 7 paise on the day. NIFTY50 index is down around 1% after modest gains in last session. The US dollar index is trading lax around 99.40 mark, holding around the lowest level in two weeks as markets are concerned about the US fiscal outlook. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 85.67, up 0.10% on the day.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

