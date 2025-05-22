Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex market has the required depth and liquidity to weather pressures, notes RBI

India's forex market has the required depth and liquidity to weather pressures, notes RBI

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee (INR) has moved in an orderly manner and performed relatively better compared to its peers even in the recent volatile period, reflecting strong macroeconomic fundamentals, adequate foreign exchange buffers and depth of our foreign exchange market, RBI noted in its monthly May bulletin. Indias forex market has the required depth and liquidity to weather pressures, such as seen in the last few months, RBI noted. Indias current account deficit (1.3 per cent of GDP during April-December 2024) remains eminently within manageable limits, supported by robust services exports and private remittances. Moreover, as on May 9, 2025, Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 690.6 billion, providing a cover for more than 11 months of goods imports and 96 per cent of external debt outstanding at end-December 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Indian economy exhibiting resilience despite high trade and tariff-related uncertainty

Indian economy exhibiting resilience despite high trade and tariff-related uncertainty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon