Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
After registering a double-digit growth in Q4:2024-25, construction sector indicators-steel consumption and cement production- witnessed a moderation, coming in at 4.6% and 6.7% respectively on year in in April 2025. The figures for previous month stood at 13.6% and 12.2% for steel consumption and cement production respectively. However, available high frequency indicators for the services sector reflect resilience in economic activity in April with International Air Passenger Traffic coming in at 11.8% compared to 4.7% in March.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

