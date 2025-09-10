Nifty surpasses 25,000 level; IT shares rally for 2nd day

IT shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 509.21 points or 0.63% to 81,635.89. The Nifty 50 index rose 160.85 points or 0.65% to 25,029.30.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.95%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,595 shares rose and 1,133 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
India-US Trade Deal
US President Trump indicated progress in India-US trade negotiations, a move that could lift sentiment in Indian equities. He expressed confidence in concluding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who underscored the strategic importance of the India-US partnership.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 2.28% to 36,058.95. The index jumped 5.1% for the two trading sessions.
Oracle Financial Services Software (up 8.15%), Persistent Systems (up 4.66%), Mphasis (up 4.6%), Coforge (up 3.53%), LTIMindtree (up 3.47%), Wipro (up 2.7%), HCL Technologies (up 2.43%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.24%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.89%) and Infosys (up 1.51%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Cupid added 1.30% after has entered into a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian luxury fragrance brand promoted by key notes trading LLC, through a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management.
Bajaj Auto shed 0.23%. The company announced that it will fully pass on the recent GST reduction to buyers, offering price cuts of Rs 20,000 on its two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheeler range.
