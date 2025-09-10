Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 2.12% to Rs 29.85 after the company announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 3P Vision, a defense technology company.

3P Vision is renowned for its deep-tech expertise in AI, drones, and integrated surveillance systems.

Through this acquisition, BCSSL aims to integrate 3P Visions advanced perimeter surveillance, autonomous drone response systems, and AI-powered monitoring platforms into its portfolio.

3P Visions solutions have already demonstrated successful field deployment, featuring AI-enabled surveillance for predictive monitoring, autonomous drones for threat response, multi-sensor integration for continuous situational awareness, and tethered drone technology for mission continuity in challenging environments.

 

This acquisition is designed to strengthen BCSSLs position in the defense and homeland security sector, bringing together the power of artificial intelligence, robotics, and drone technology to create a next-generation integrated defense ecosystem.

Also Read

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

battery, storage battery

US immigration raid disrupts construction at multiple Korean battery plants

Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar shares soar 13% to new high after multifold Q1 profit jump

IND vs UAE

Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE playing 11, live match time and streaming

Thermax logo

Thermax shares gain 5% on ₹115-cr investment in subsidiary; details here

Janaki Yarlagadda, chairperson of the company, said: By integrating 3P Visions pioneering AI, drone, and surveillance solutions into our ecosystem, we are positioning Blue Cloud Softech Solutions at the forefront of innovation delivering intelligent, scalable, and robust defense solutions for the nation.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a AI & Cybersecurity company focused on delivering innovative IT and IT-enabled services across global markets, with a strong foundation in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 14.39 crore despite a 10.89% decline fall in revenue to Rs 206.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon