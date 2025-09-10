Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seafood exporters rally as Trump-Modi trade talks resume

Seafood exporters rally as Trump-Modi trade talks resume

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of aquaculture-focused companies surged on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled fresh momentum in negotiations to resolve trade frictions between the two countries.

Avanti Feeds jumped 11.81%, Apex Frozen Foods rallied 16.85%, and Coastal Corporation advanced 3.88% as investors cheered the renewed talks. The gains came after Trump said Washington and New Delhi would resume discussions aimed at addressing tariff barriers.

The shares of these export-oriented firms had earlier taken a heavy beating after the US raised tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 50%, citing New Delhis continued purchases of Russian oil. Trumps latest remarks, however, lifted sentiment on hopes that the two countries may finally conclude a long-awaited tariff deal.

 

Prime Minister Modi echoed Trumps optimism, saying the negotiations could unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership and secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both nations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sri Lotus Developers rises after securing re-development project located in Bandra

Sri Lotus Developers rises after securing re-development project located in Bandra

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon