Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,100 level; realty shares rally for 4th day in a row

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; realty shares rally for 4th day in a row

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Realty shares extended gains for the four trading session. Trading activity may be volatile today as markets brace for the weekly expiry of Nifty50 futures and options contracts

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 322.57 points or 0.40% to 82,174.49. The Nifty 50 index rose 80.70 points or 0.32% to 25,131.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,374 shares rose and 1,246 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Indias eight core industries grew by 2% in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday. The growth was driven by higher production in steel, cement, fertilisers, and electricity.

Also Read

Business Standard Infra

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: Urban growth outpacing planning, says Infravision CEO Jagan Shah

Hot and cold therapies

Ice or heat: Which therapy to use for different types of pain, injury care

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 350 pts; Jupiter Wagons up 12%; OMCs, realty gain

Pipes

Prince Pipes, Supreme Ind: Plastic pipe stocks rise up to 9%; here's why

Nikki Haley

US should treat India as 'prized free, democratic' partner: Nikki Haley

These eight sectorscoal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricityaccount for 40.27% of the weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), making them key indicators of overall industrial performance.

Steel, which holds the highest weight (17.92%) in the index, surged 12.8% in July, buoyed by strong demand from government infrastructure projects. Cement output rose 11.7%, reflecting robust construction and infrastructure activity. Fertiliser production increased 2%, supported by healthy kharif sowing and good monsoon rains. Electricity generation edged up by 0.5%.

However, several sectors saw declines. Coal production dropped 12.3% due to heavy monsoon rains. Crude oil and natural gas output fell by 1.3% and 3.2% respectively, while refinery production dipped 1%.

Cumulatively, core sector growth for AprilJuly FY26 stood at 1.6% year-on-year. Steel and cement led the gains with growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively.

The revised core sector growth for June 2025 stood at 2.2%, pointing to a steady industrial trend in the early months of the fiscal year.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.94% to 922.45. The index added 4.90% in the four trading session.

Anant Raj (up 3.39%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.86%), Godrej Properties (up 1.31%), Sobha (up 1.17%) and Lodha Developers (up 1.04%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.85%), DLF (up 0.84%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.24%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.21%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.17% after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 50.41 crore from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) and the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

Innova Captab rose 0.44%. The company said that its Cephalosporin plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh has successfully cleared the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) inspection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI invites public comments on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure - Revised Instructions

RBI invites public comments on Counterparty Credit Risk: Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure - Revised Instructions

RBI monetary policy meetings highlight tepid inflation, reveal steady domestic growth outlook

RBI monetary policy meetings highlight tepid inflation, reveal steady domestic growth outlook

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Lok Sabha clears Online Gaming Bill 2025, bans real money games

Lok Sabha clears Online Gaming Bill 2025, bans real money games

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon