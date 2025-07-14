Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; IT shares slide for 4th day

Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; IT shares slide for 4th day

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in morning trade. Investors will monitor domestic economic data, the tariff situation, and quarterly earnings from companies this week. Nifty traded below the 25,150 mark.

IT shares witnessed selling pressure for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 151.53 points or 0.19% to 82,348.39. The Nifty 50 index lost 35.25 points or 0.13% to 25,119.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.45%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,022 shares rose and 1,681 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

 

Results Today:

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty near 25,100; Anthem Biosciences IPO opens

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,844 crore with Sebi, seeks easing of curbs

VIP Industries, which was set up in 1971, has four factories that together produce nearly five million pieces annually

VIP Industries shares slip 5.5% as Dipal Piramal, family offload 32% stake

real estate

Ashiana Housing shares soar 4% on posting Q1 business update; Details here

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Vice President of China Han Zheng

Jaishankar's Beijing agenda: SCO meet, India-China diplomacy talks

HCLTech, Ola Electric, Rallis India, Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, Kesoram Industries will announce their quarterly results later today.

Economy:

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 3.049 billion to USD 699.736 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by USD 3.537 billion to USD 591.287 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were up by USD 342 million to USD 84.846 billion during the week, the RBI said.

India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by USD 107 million to USD 4.735 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

New Listing:

Shares of Travel Food Services were currently trading at Rs 1,101.10 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 1,100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,126.20, exhibiting a premium of 2.38% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,128.90 and a low of 1,086. On the BSE, over 2.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT Index fell 0.82% to 37,383.85. The index fell 4.1% for the fourth straight trading session.

HCL Technologies (down 1.4%), Infosys (down 1.1%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.05%), LTIMindtree (down 0.99%), Wipro (down 0.79%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.65%) and Mphasis (down 0.46%), Persistent Systems (down 0.11%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 1.76% after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDCL) in Indore.

Organic Recycling Systems surged 10.58% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Solapur Bioenergy Systems has been awarded an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kolte-Patil Developers reports 13% drop in sales value for Q1 FY26

Kolte-Patil Developers reports 13% drop in sales value for Q1 FY26

Capitalnumbers Infotech gains as arm bags Rs 4-cr US order for software development

Capitalnumbers Infotech gains as arm bags Rs 4-cr US order for software development

RITES rises after bagging government construction contract in Karnataka

RITES rises after bagging government construction contract in Karnataka

Titagarh Rail inks 99-year lease for 40 acres land in West Bengal for Rs 127-cr

Titagarh Rail inks 99-year lease for 40 acres land in West Bengal for Rs 127-cr

Travel Food Services makes a decent debut

Travel Food Services makes a decent debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon