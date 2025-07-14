Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services makes a decent debut

Travel Food Services makes a decent debut

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Travel Food Services were currently trading at Rs 1,101.10 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 1,100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,126.20, exhibiting a premium of 2.38% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,128.90 and a low of 1,086. On the BSE, over 2.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received was subscribed 2.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it closed on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share.

 

The IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at a higher price band. The promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share.

Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Also Read

Trump assassination, Pennsylvania rally shooting

Senate panel blames Secret Service failures in Trump rally shooting attempt

oral health, dental check-up, dentist

Laxmi Dental share price rises 3%; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

Premiumauto sector, passenger vehicles

CAFE norms battle hots up: M&M counters Maruti Suzuki on relief

nipah virus kerala

Kerala steps up surveillance after second Nipah death; 543 on contact list

The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.

Ahead of the IPO, Travel Food Services on 4 July 2025 raised Rs 598.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.43 lakh shares at Rs 1,100 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.15 crore and sales of Rs 1,687.74 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NCC gains on securing Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA

NCC gains on securing Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA

Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon