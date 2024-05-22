Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 3.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 148.02 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 22.24% to Rs 13.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.11% to Rs 564.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 743.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 3.58% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 148.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.148.02160.68564.19743.466.015.405.454.656.906.9024.1528.765.145.5217.9223.553.763.6313.2517.04