Business Standard
Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 3.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 148.02 crore
Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 3.58% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 148.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.24% to Rs 13.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.11% to Rs 564.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 743.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales148.02160.68 -8 564.19743.46 -24 OPM %6.015.40 -5.454.65 - PBDT6.906.90 0 24.1528.76 -16 PBT5.145.52 -7 17.9223.55 -24 NP3.763.63 4 13.2517.04 -22
First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

