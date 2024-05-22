Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 14.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 2431.97 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 0.73% to Rs 112.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 9321.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7870.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 14.79% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 2431.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2027.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.