Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 14.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 2431.97 crore
Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 14.79% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 2431.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2027.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.73% to Rs 112.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 9321.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7870.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2431.972027.27 20 9321.537870.00 18 OPM %1.511.66 -1.401.55 - PBDT43.1241.45 4 166.75160.52 4 PBT29.5628.68 3 114.22117.36 -3 NP27.4823.94 15 112.15111.34 1
First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

