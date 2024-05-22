Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 3698.45 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 199.54% to Rs 786.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 15001.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14644.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 56.24% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 3698.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3632.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3698.453632.4715001.7814644.9413.0110.3613.858.86388.18263.261675.02879.83276.18157.641238.27472.77169.33108.38786.23262.48