JK Tyre &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 3698.45 crore
Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 56.24% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 3698.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3632.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.54% to Rs 786.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 15001.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14644.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3698.453632.47 2 15001.7814644.94 2 OPM %13.0110.36 -13.858.86 - PBDT388.18263.26 47 1675.02879.83 90 PBT276.18157.64 75 1238.27472.77 162 NP169.33108.38 56 786.23262.48 200
First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

