Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 40.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 42.58% to Rs 504.96 crore
Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 40.99% to Rs 332.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.58% to Rs 504.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales504.96354.15 43 OPM %62.6657.16 -PBDT445.58318.02 40 PBT438.75309.93 42 NP332.33235.72 41
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

