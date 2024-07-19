Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 40.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.58% to Rs 504.96 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 40.99% to Rs 332.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.58% to Rs 504.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.504.96354.1562.6657.16445.58318.02438.75309.93332.33235.72