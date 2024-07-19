Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore
Net profit of Continental Securities rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.650.37 76 OPM %75.3864.86 -PBDT0.480.24 100 PBT0.470.23 104 NP0.350.17 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Plans to make India global sporting superpower in place since Covid: Govt

Despite good intentions, new criminal laws created chaos: Madras HC

Germany's new lithium deal aims to reduce Europe's reliance on China

Microsoft outage: Fliers stuck at Dubai airport, US flights impacted too

Diljit Dosanjh accused of not paying desi dancers during Dil-Luminati tour

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon