Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.68% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.650.37 76 OPM %75.3864.86 -PBDT0.480.24 100 PBT0.470.23 104 NP0.350.17 106
