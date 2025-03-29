Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Advait Energy Transitions has received an order for Execution of Turnkey solutions for Solar EPC including activities like Civil works for Pile foundation, installation of Stub, Electrical works, Erection of Module Mounting Structure, Modules & robotic cleaning system structure, Civil works for IDT Station (Fixed tilt system) for 100 MWac at the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Power Project, Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat from Adani Green Energy Six Limited on 28 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

