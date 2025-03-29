Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thomas John Muthoot elected CII South chairman, Ravichandran as VC

Thomas John Muthoot elected CII South chairman, Ravichandran as VC

The President of Danfoss India Region, Ravichandran Purushothaman, has been elected Vice Chairman, CII said

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII Southern Region Vice-Chairman Ravichandran Purushothaman is a seasoned industry leader. | Representational

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

The Chairman of Kerala-based diversified conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, Thomas John Muthoot, has been elected as the Chairman of Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region for the year 2025-26.

The President of Danfoss India Region, Ravichandran Purushothaman, has been elected Vice Chairman, CII said.

Danfoss India, a subsidiary of Denmark-based Danfoss, is a leader in heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and compressors.

Muthoot heads the Muthoot Pappachan Group, which has a presence in various sectors, including financial services, hospitality, real estate, automotive and power generation, the CII said in a release on Saturday.

He is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp, which has a wide network of 3,800 branches, serving over 1.25 lakh customers. Muthoot has been instrumental in driving digital transformation within the group, integrating financial technology solutions, among others.

 

Meanwhile, CII Southern Region Vice-Chairman Ravichandran Purushothaman is a seasoned industry leader and a key member of Danfoss's global management team. Under his leadership, Danfoss India has strengthened its position as a hub for energy-efficient technologies and sustainability solutions.

He has played a key role in advancing industrial decarbonisation, energy efficiency and climate-friendly innovations. He had worked with the Confederation of Indian Industry across multiple initiatives, including energy efficiency, food and agriculture and water management.

"The newly elected leadership of CII Southern Region aims to drive economic growth, industry collaboration and sustainable development across the region," CII said.

Topics : Kerala CII Muthoot Pappachan Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

