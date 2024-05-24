Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.34% to Rs 134.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 124.48% to Rs 9.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 470.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 188.10% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.34% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.134.05314.26470.85606.126.042.073.361.529.817.4223.3212.809.567.1121.6611.437.262.529.724.33