Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 13.48 crore
Net profit of Arex Industries declined 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 262.86% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 51.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.4810.87 24 51.0145.02 13 OPM %9.7913.43 -17.8215.37 - PBDT1.161.17 -1 7.855.24 50 PBT0.250.17 47 3.691.01 265 NP0.030.17 -82 2.540.70 263
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

