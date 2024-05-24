Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 13.48 croreNet profit of Arex Industries declined 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 262.86% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 51.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
