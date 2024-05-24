Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Starlite Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 180.00% to Rs 1.54 crore
Net profit of Starlite Components reported to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 180.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.540.55 180 3.132.14 46 OPM %50.00-10.91 -20.45-9.35 - PBDT0.77-0.06 LP 0.65-0.18 LP PBT0.78-0.20 LP 0.25-0.73 LP NP10.85-0.16 LP 10.36-0.65 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Starlite Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Focus Lighting &amp; Fixtures Limited Introduces Optical Radiance, Setting a New Standard in Outdoor Technology

Ayodhya Shines Brighter with Signify's Solar City Lighting Project

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Lancor Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalore Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Singer India standalone net profit rises 832.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon