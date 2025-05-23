Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirav Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 48.62% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.762.53 49 9.7310.52 -8 OPM %-8.24-74.31 --4.21-1.52 - PBDT0.27-1.85 LP 0.170.51 -67 PBT0.23-1.90 LP 0.030.39 -92 NP0.20-1.88 LP 0.050.32 -84

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

