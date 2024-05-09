Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 1.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 800.71 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.20% to Rs 131.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 2905.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2406.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 1.63% to Rs 39.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 800.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.