Vani Commercials standalone net profit declines 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.05% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Vani Commercials declined 63.04% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.05% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.181.29 -86 OPM %283.3365.89 -PBDT0.210.51 -59 PBT0.170.46 -63 NP0.170.46 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content