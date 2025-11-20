Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Nitish Kumar will take oath today (20 November) as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 11:30 AM at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend.

Kumar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party on Tuesday. The decision came after a joint meeting of newly elected MLAs from the coalitions five partners BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. BJP named Samrat Choudhary as its legislature party leader and Vijay Sinha as his deputy.

 

The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85. LJP (Ram Vilas) secured 19 seats, HAM won 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged 4. The opposition Mahagathbandhan was routed, managing only 35 seats. The RJD won 25, the Congress 6, while AIMIM clinched 5.

Polling was held in two phases on November 6 and 11 across all constituencies, recording high voter participation.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

