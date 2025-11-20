Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Kumar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party on Tuesday. The decision came after a joint meeting of newly elected MLAs from the coalitions five partners BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. BJP named Samrat Choudhary as its legislature party leader and Vijay Sinha as his deputy.
The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85. LJP (Ram Vilas) secured 19 seats, HAM won 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged 4. The opposition Mahagathbandhan was routed, managing only 35 seats. The RJD won 25, the Congress 6, while AIMIM clinched 5.
Polling was held in two phases on November 6 and 11 across all constituencies, recording high voter participation.
