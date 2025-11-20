Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hester Biosciences announced the appointment of Ashish Desai as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 20 November 2025.

Ashish Desai, Group Finance Controller at Hester Biosciences, is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, auditing, costing, and taxation. He has driven key initiatives in financial restructuring, treasury management, trade finance, and cost optimization, while strengthening systems and internal controls. Before joining Hester, he served as CFO at Blue Ray Aviation and previously held senior finance roles at Shreeyam Power & Steel Industries and other organizations.

Hester Biosciences is one of the leading animal health care companies & the second-largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in India.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 76.2% to Rs 14.45 crore on a 15.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 70.97 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Hester Biosciences rose 0.59% to Rs 1,672 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

Wall Street edges higher led by Tech rebound; Nvidia earnings and Fed minutes keep markets cautious

Wall Street edges higher led by Tech rebound; Nvidia earnings and Fed minutes keep markets cautious

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad

Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Jaiprakash Power rallies on Adani's selection as successful bidder for JAL

Jaiprakash Power rallies on Adani's selection as successful bidder for JAL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon