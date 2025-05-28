NMDC consolidated net profit rises 4.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 7004.59 croreNet profit of NMDC rose 4.60% to Rs 1477.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1412.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 7004.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6489.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 6541.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5575.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 23905.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21307.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7004.596489.31 8 23905.5221307.85 12 OPM %29.2832.39 -34.0934.23 - PBDT2478.762499.37 -1 9564.318585.47 11 PBT2337.882388.73 -2 9143.898234.81 11 NP1477.681412.67 5 6541.985575.06 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content