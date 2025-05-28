Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 427.86% to Rs 158.99 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 63.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 427.86% to Rs 158.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.20% to Rs 250.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales158.9930.12 428 250.42130.97 91 OPM %17.2228.39 -16.9425.23 - PBDT31.595.34 492 44.2532.04 38 PBT28.302.10 1248 32.7818.65 76 NP12.90-63.40 LP 21.81-50.90 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

