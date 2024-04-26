Business Standard
NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 256.55, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 136.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% jump in NIFTY and a 60.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 256.55, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22495.4. The Sensex is at 74089.19, down 0.34%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 28.92% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9242, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.37 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 259, up 1.63% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 136.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% jump in NIFTY and a 60.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 12.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

