NMDC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.05, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26182.7. The Sensex is at 85587.27, up 0.47%.NMDC Ltd has lost around 2.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10384.15, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.77 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 74.12, down 1.44% on the day. NMDC Ltd jumped 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 19.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 9.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
