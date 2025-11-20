United Breweries Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1741.1, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 0.4% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1741.1, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26182.7. The Sensex is at 85587.27, up 0.47%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 3.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55380.8, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28154 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 121.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
