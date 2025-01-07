Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / No cause of concern from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001: Union Health Secretary

No cause of concern from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001: Union Health Secretary

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Union Health Secretary emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. She also stated that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases. Union Health Secretary Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a meeting with States/UTs in a virtual mode to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the status regarding the HMPV cases following media reports of surge in HMPV cases in China, and the public health measures for their management. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring months.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 13.32 times

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 13.32 times

Paras Defence soars after receiving weapon manufacturing license from GoI

Paras Defence soars after receiving weapon manufacturing license from GoI

Power Grid Corp emergs as successful bidder for two inter-state transmission projects

Power Grid Corp emergs as successful bidder for two inter-state transmission projects

Ashoka Buildcon jumps as arm inks NHAI deal worth Rs 1,391-cr

Ashoka Buildcon jumps as arm inks NHAI deal worth Rs 1,391-cr

Volumes spurt at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon