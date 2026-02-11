NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 28.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 315.84 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 28.29% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 315.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.315.84318.138.497.5532.6832.6618.8019.099.2512.90

