Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 1003.40 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 18.14% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 1003.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 847.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1003.40847.5914.3414.09165.20129.23143.90110.6295.2080.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News