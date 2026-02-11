Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 0.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.31% to Rs 898.98 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 0.20% to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 898.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 700.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.898.98700.657.578.9666.4461.4031.0336.3929.5029.56

