Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 0.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.31% to Rs 898.98 croreNet profit of Cosmo First declined 0.20% to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 898.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 700.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales898.98700.65 28 OPM %7.578.96 -PBDT66.4461.40 8 PBT31.0336.39 -15 NP29.5029.56 0
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:51 PM IST