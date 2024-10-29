NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 55.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 362.70 croreNet profit of NOCIL rose 55.12% to Rs 42.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 362.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 350.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales362.70350.88 3 OPM %10.4212.91 -PBDT45.6849.60 -8 PBT32.3336.53 -11 NP42.1327.16 55
