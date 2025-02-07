Business Standard

NOCIL slumps after Q3 PAT slips 57% YoY to Rs 13 crore

NOCIL slumps after Q3 PAT slips 57% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Feb 07 2025

NOCIL tumbled 6.13% to Rs 223.65 after the specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit dropped 57% to Rs 12.9 crore on 6.6% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 318.13 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, registering a de-growth of 53.08% YoY.

Operating EBITDA slipped 51% to Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 49 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Operating EBITDA margin slipped to 7.6% in Q3 FY24 as compared with 14.3% reported in the same period last year.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.26% to Rs 82.07 crore despite a 3.23% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,053 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

 

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading rubber chemicals.

First Published: Feb 07 2025

