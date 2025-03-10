Monday, March 10, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nodwin Gaming (Nodwin), a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has extended a guarantee for an amount not exceeding of EUR 1,560,000 (Rs 14.73 crore), in favour of Co-Investor FRE GmbH & Co. KG (the Lender), on behalf of Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (the Borrower), a step down subsidiary of Nodwin and the Company, for securing a loan, in one or more tranches, for business purposes such as working capital requirements, expansion plans, etc., subject to compliance with the applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

