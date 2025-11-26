Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nomura Fixed Income Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nomura Fixed Income Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 17.74% to Rs 287.37 crore

Net loss of Nomura Fixed Income Securities reported to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 66.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.74% to Rs 287.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 349.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales287.37349.33 -18 OPM %93.4693.74 -PBDT-25.0190.04 PL PBT-25.3789.69 PL NP-19.5566.66 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

