Sattva Sukun Lifecare standalone net profit declines 3.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1.96 croreNet profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare declined 3.23% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.961.56 26 OPM %48.4758.97 -PBDT0.940.95 -1 PBT0.810.85 -5 NP0.600.62 -3
