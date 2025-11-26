Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 284.37 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt declined 14.02% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 284.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 252.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales284.37252.67 13 OPM %54.2057.52 -PBDT32.8536.90 -11 PBT26.8231.18 -14 NP20.0623.33 -14
