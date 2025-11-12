Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Northern ARC Capital Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX

Northern ARC Capital Ltd gained 3.29% today to trade at Rs 271.4. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.55% to quote at 13076.2. The index is up 2.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IFCI Ltd increased 3.29% and AAVAS Financiers Ltd added 2.62% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 15.11 % over last one year compared to the 7.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Northern ARC Capital Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 751 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29699 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 290 on 06 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 153.5 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

